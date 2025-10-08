Next Article
SC to hear plea against Assam BJP's 'Muslim dominance' video
India
The Supreme Court has asked Assam BJP and X (formerly Twitter) to respond after a video posted on September 15, 2025, from BJP Assam's official handle showed people in skullcaps and burqas "taking over" tea estates and Guwahati Airport.
The clip warns of Muslim dominance if the BJP loses power, sparking serious concerns.
Petitioners argue video goes against India's core values
Petitioners—including journalist Qurban Ali and ex-judge Anjana Prakash—say the video targets Muslims and goes against India's core values of equality and secularism.
They argue it violates constitutional rights to equality, non-discrimination, and secularism.
The Supreme Court will hear the case on October 28 as part of wider efforts to address hate speech that could fuel communal tension in India.