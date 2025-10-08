17 kids die after consuming DEG-tainted cough syrups; Delhi halts sales

What are the new rules?

Delhi's drug authority is making manufacturers test every batch of cough syrup for DEG before it hits the shelves, and keep detailed stock records.

Officials are collecting random samples from pharmacies and wholesalers across the city, with test results expected in about two weeks.

Meanwhile, chemists have been told to immediately stop selling Coldrif, Respifresh, and Relife syrups, while all other cough syrups require a valid prescription.

Across India, states are banning affected batches and launching a nationwide investigation to prevent tragedies like this from happening again.