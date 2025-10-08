17 kids die after consuming DEG-tainted cough syrups; Delhi halts sales
Delhi has paused all cough syrup sales after 17 children died in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan from medicines tainted with diethylene glycol (DEG)—a dangerous chemical that can cause kidney failure.
The move follows Tamil Nadu's discovery of unsafe DEG levels in a Coldrif syrup batch.
What are the new rules?
Delhi's drug authority is making manufacturers test every batch of cough syrup for DEG before it hits the shelves, and keep detailed stock records.
Officials are collecting random samples from pharmacies and wholesalers across the city, with test results expected in about two weeks.
Meanwhile, chemists have been told to immediately stop selling Coldrif, Respifresh, and Relife syrups, while all other cough syrups require a valid prescription.
Across India, states are banning affected batches and launching a nationwide investigation to prevent tragedies like this from happening again.