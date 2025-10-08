Urban forests to come up across Delhi: Know more

Delhi's government just announced a big green push—17 new urban forests are coming soon, with 15 "Namo Vans" and two Miyawaki-style forests. Planting starts this November (or by February if weather delays things), all aimed at giving the city some much-needed fresh air.

These forests will cover over 177 acres The Namo Vans will cover over 177 acres across places like Sathbari, Maidan Garhi, Narela, and Rohini.

The Miyawaki forests near Najafgarh will pack in around 350,000 native saplings on seven hectares—one even honors Guru Tegh Bahadur.

What's the Miyawaki method? This Japanese technique lets trees grow super dense—about 30 times more than usual—and appear dense in six to eight months.

These mini-forests soak up more CO2 and boost biodiversity, basically acting as "natural lungs" for Delhi while giving people greener spaces to enjoy.