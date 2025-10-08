Why Gujarat has ordered cough syrup recall

All 624 syrup makers in Gujarat are now facing strict checks

The affected batches—Respifresh (Rednex Pharmaceuticals) and Relife (Shape Pharma)—are banned from sale while more lab tests happen.

This is a big move to keep unsafe medicines away from people and rebuild trust in Gujarat's huge pharma industry.

For anyone who uses these products or cares about medicine safety, it's a reminder of how quickly things can change when health is at risk.