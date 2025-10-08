Next Article
Pune man pushed off train after argument with co-passenger
India
Vinod Kamble from Pune lost his life after being allegedly pushed off the overcrowded Konark Express near Karjat station in Maharashtra early Tuesday morning (October 7, 2025).
The accused, Mangesh Ramdas Dasore (40), reportedly got into a dispute with Kamble over their spot near the door and pushed him from the moving coach.
Kamble was found by railway police and declared dead at Karjat Hospital.
Argument escalated into fatal scuffle
According to officials, the argument started when Dasore asked Kamble and his friend to move from their spot near the door, but they refused.
After the incident, Kamble's friend filed a complaint and Dasore was quickly arrested.
Railway police are now registering a case against him.