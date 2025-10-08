Pune man pushed off train after argument with co-passenger India Oct 08, 2025

Vinod Kamble from Pune lost his life after being allegedly pushed off the overcrowded Konark Express near Karjat station in Maharashtra early Tuesday morning (October 7, 2025).

The accused, Mangesh Ramdas Dasore (40), reportedly got into a dispute with Kamble over their spot near the door and pushed him from the moving coach.

Kamble was found by railway police and declared dead at Karjat Hospital.