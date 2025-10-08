West Bengal: BJP MLA attacked while distributing flood relief

Oraon accuses TMC of blocking help

Oraon said TMC supporters blocked him from distributing help, damaged vehicles, and hurt several BJP workers—including women.

He feels these attacks are often brushed off as "spontaneous protests" by the ruling party.

Meanwhile, TMC's district president called it a real protest sparked by locals upset over Oraon's absence.

With severe floods already causing chaos across the state, these clashes may be making it even harder for people to get the aid they need.