West Bengal: BJP MLA attacked while distributing flood relief
BJP legislator Manoj Kumar Oraon was allegedly attacked by TMC activists on Tuesday while handing out flood relief in Alipurduar, West Bengal.
This comes just a day after two other BJP leaders, Khagen Murmu and Shankar Ghosh, were also targeted in Jalpaiguri and are now recovering in the hospital.
Oraon accuses TMC of blocking help
Oraon said TMC supporters blocked him from distributing help, damaged vehicles, and hurt several BJP workers—including women.
He feels these attacks are often brushed off as "spontaneous protests" by the ruling party.
Meanwhile, TMC's district president called it a real protest sparked by locals upset over Oraon's absence.
With severe floods already causing chaos across the state, these clashes may be making it even harder for people to get the aid they need.