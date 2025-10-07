Search for militants on in Dharni Top area
On Tuesday, people in Udhampur's Dharni Top area noticed three armed men—described as wearing green and black jackets with high-ankle boots—and quickly alerted authorities.
The Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police responded fast, locking down the area and starting a large-scale search with extra backup.
Search is tricky
Because the militants moved through dense forest, security teams worked to cover tough terrain and block any escape routes.
The search is tricky—these forests are known hiding spots for militants, so coordination is key.
Why this operation matters
Militants have been using remote forests in Jammu & Kashmir more often to dodge security forces, making these operations harder.
With border infiltration attempts by Pakistan-trained terrorists, this operation highlights just how challenging it is to keep these areas safe—and why local vigilance really matters.