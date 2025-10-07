Cheating racket uses AI to help proxies clear bank exam India Oct 07, 2025

Lucknow Police have uncovered a high-tech exam cheating racket using AI tools to manipulate facial features for biometric spoofing in the IBPS Clerk Exam 2025.

The gang used image-editing apps like Remini, Fotor, Mixx, and ChatGPT so proxies could pass as real candidates—sometimes resembling genuine candidates by up to 70%.

The operation spanned Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, and even involved public sector bank employees.