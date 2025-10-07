Cheating racket uses AI to help proxies clear bank exam
Lucknow Police have uncovered a high-tech exam cheating racket using AI tools to manipulate facial features for biometric spoofing in the IBPS Clerk Exam 2025.
The gang used image-editing apps like Remini, Fotor, Mixx, and ChatGPT so proxies could pass as real candidates—sometimes resembling genuine candidates by up to 70%.
The operation spanned Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, and even involved public sector bank employees.
Police arrest 10 people, including 2 bank employees
The scam unraveled when a proxy was caught at a Lucknow test center, leading to the arrest of 10 people (including two bank staff).
Police seized phones, bank cards, and documents linked to the fraud.
Authorities now plan to tighten digital verification for future exams, aiming to make sure only genuine candidates get through.