Rescheduling confirmed train tickets will soon be possible
Big news for train travelers: Starting January (as per the latest announcement), you'll be able to change your confirmed Indian Railways ticket dates online with no rescheduling fee.
Instead of canceling and rebooking (and paying a fee), you can simply reschedule if seats are available.
The only cost is if the new ticket is more expensive.
Railway expansion projects approved
Alongside this update, the government just approved four big railway expansion projects across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.
With ₹24,634 crore invested and about 894km of new tracks planned, these upgrades aim to boost connectivity for over 85 lakh people in approximately 3,633 villages.