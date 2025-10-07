Next Article
Ladakh unrest: 1,500 CRPF personnel deployed to maintain law & order
After major protests in Leh on September 24, which called for constitutional safeguards and sadly led to four deaths and around 150 injuries (including 57 security personnel), the government has deployed about 1,500 CRPF personnel to help keep things calm in Ladakh.
CRPF using only standard anti-riot tools
The CRPF quickly airlifted extra teams—now spread across Leh and Kargil—to support local authorities.
Officials say they're using only standard anti-riot tools like sticks and tear gas, not pellet guns, despite some rumors.
One CRPF jawan was hurt during stone-pelting and is being treated in Chandigarh.
The main goal: restore order and make sure everyone stays safe.