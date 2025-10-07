Ladakh unrest: 1,500 CRPF personnel deployed to maintain law & order

CRPF using only standard anti-riot tools

The CRPF quickly airlifted extra teams—now spread across Leh and Kargil—to support local authorities.

Officials say they're using only standard anti-riot tools like sticks and tear gas, not pellet guns, despite some rumors.

One CRPF jawan was hurt during stone-pelting and is being treated in Chandigarh.

The main goal: restore order and make sure everyone stays safe.