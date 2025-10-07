PM Modi opens Navi Mumbai airport, metro's final stretch

New airport connects to metro, road, and water taxi

The new airport in Ulwe (about 37km from South Bombay) can handle 20 million travelers a year at launch, with plans to expand up to 90 million.

Its terminal—shaped like a lotus—was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

The airport will connect by road, metro, and even India's first water taxi service. There's also a focus on sustainability with solar power and green fuel options.