PM Modi opens Navi Mumbai airport, metro's final stretch
On October 8, 2024, PM Narendra Modi kicks off a two-day Mumbai visit to open the brand-new Navi Mumbai International Airport and the final stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3.
Both projects are designed to make getting around the city faster and support its growing economy.
New airport connects to metro, road, and water taxi
The new airport in Ulwe (about 37km from South Bombay) can handle 20 million travelers a year at launch, with plans to expand up to 90 million.
Its terminal—shaped like a lotus—was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.
The airport will connect by road, metro, and even India's first water taxi service. There's also a focus on sustainability with solar power and green fuel options.
Metro Line-3's last stretch opens
Modi will also open the final phase of Metro Line-3—a fully underground line stretching 33.5km through South Mumbai.
Plus, the new "Mumbai One" app is coming out for easy ticketing across 11 different transport systems.
UK PM Starmer arrives in India for talks
Right after, on October 9 [2024], UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits India for talks on tech and finance partnerships—showing how these big infrastructure moves are part of a bigger push for international collaboration.