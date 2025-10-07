337 people died in Maharashtra floods; lightning killed 90
This year's monsoon hit Maharashtra hard—337 people lost their lives between May and September due to floods, landslides, lightning, and drowning.
The heaviest rains peaked in Marathwada by mid-September.
(Farmer suicides aren't included in this number.)
Over 5,000 milch animals died
The damage goes way beyond the tragic loss of life.
Over 5,000 milch animals, 4,390 other cattle, and nearly two lakh poultry birds died.
More than 2,100 houses were destroyed completely and almost 43,000 were left partially damaged; over 1,300 shops were wiped out too.
Crops on nearly 69 lakh hectares ruined
Agriculture was especially devastated: crops on nearly 69 lakh hectares were ruined across districts like Beed, Nanded, Latur, Solapur, and more.
To help farmers recover from these massive losses (estimated at ₹31,628 crore), the state government has announced a major compensation package.