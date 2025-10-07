Next Article
Karnataka: 6 people missing after dam water sweeps away picnickers
India
On Tuesday afternoon in Tumakuru, Karnataka, a sudden release of water from the Markonahalli dam swept away seven people who were out for a picnic.
Emergency teams managed to rescue one person, but sadly, six others are presumed dead.
So far, two bodies have been found while four people—including two young girls—are still missing.
Investigation underway to determine sequence of events
Rescue efforts had to be put on hold overnight due to strong currents and darkness, with searches set to resume at daylight.
Officials say the sluice gate likely opened automatically because of rising water levels, but an investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events and whether someone opened the sluice gate.