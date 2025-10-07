Karnataka: 6 people missing after dam water sweeps away picnickers India Oct 07, 2025

On Tuesday afternoon in Tumakuru, Karnataka, a sudden release of water from the Markonahalli dam swept away seven people who were out for a picnic.

Emergency teams managed to rescue one person, but sadly, six others are presumed dead.

So far, two bodies have been found while four people—including two young girls—are still missing.