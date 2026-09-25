Jaipur 'Lady Don' Seema alias Mintu Chaudhary found dead
Jaipur's crime world just saw a shocking twist: Seema, also known as Mintu Chaudhary and once called the city's "Lady Don," was found dead after being missing for about 16 months (from May 25, 2025 to September 23, 2026).
Police believe her husband Lalaram and son Hariom strangled her over suspicions of infidelity, then dumped her body in a well, and she had been missing for about 16 months (from May 25, 2025 to September 23, 2026).
Family claimed Tihar incarceration, Lalaram confessed
To keep suspicion away, the family filed a missing-person report and told relatives she was in Tihar Jail.
This story held up for months until police found her body.
Under questioning, Lalaram confessed to the murder.
The case has exposed just how far people might go to hide the truth, even from those closest to them.