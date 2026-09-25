Jaipur 'Lady Don' Seema alias Mintu Chaudhary found dead

Jaipur's crime world just saw a shocking twist: Seema, also known as Mintu Chaudhary and once called the city's "Lady Don," was found dead after being missing for about 16 months (from May 25, 2025 to September 23, 2026).

Police believe her husband Lalaram and son Hariom strangled her over suspicions of infidelity, then dumped her body in a well, and she had been missing for about 16 months (from May 25, 2025 to September 23, 2026).