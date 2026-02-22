Jaipur: Man with criminal cases kidnapped, beaten to death
India
A 30-year-old man named Kunjilal Meena, known for having several criminal cases against him, was kidnapped from near Jaipur on Friday.
He was found badly beaten in a forested area and died during treatment at the hospital.
Family demands justice
Meena had over 10 cases of robbery and assault registered at Balahedi police station.
After his death, his family protested outside the mortuary, demanding arrests and halting the post-mortem.
Police think personal enmity may be behind the murder.