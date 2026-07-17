Jaisalmer launches operation clean demolishing 6 alleged illegal mosques, madrassas
India
Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district launched "Operation Clean" on July 16, tearing down six alleged illegal mosques and madrassas built illegally on government land close to the India-Pakistan border.
The operation targeted spots within a 50-kilometer radius, including Nachna, Tanot, Shahgarh, and several nearby villages.
Rajasthan High Court dismisses eviction petitions
The demolition restarted after the Rajasthan High Court dismissed petitions against eviction notices, citing national security concerns.
Officials explained these structures were on land meant for families displaced by the Pong Dam project.
With heavy police deployment in this sensitive area, authorities made sure everything went smoothly: no disruptions or incidents were reported.