Jaishankar kicks off 6-day France and Luxembourg trip to boost ties
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a six-day visit to France and Luxembourg from January 4-10, aiming to deepen partnerships with both countries.
In Paris, he'll meet top French leaders—including Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot—to check in on the India-France Strategic Partnership.
Why should you care?
This isn't just another diplomatic trip—Jaishankar's agenda covers everything from defense and space tech, all hot topics for the future.
He'll also speak at a major French Ambassadors's Conference as Guest of Honour.
The visit lines up with big-picture plans like the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and sets the stage for joint innovation and global issues ahead of key summits like G7 and BRICS.
If you're interested in how India is shaping its global influence—especially in tech or security—this trip is one to watch.