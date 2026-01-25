Jaishankar meets US congressional delegation to boost India-US ties
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar just sat down with a US Congressional team in New Delhi, including Reps Mike Rogers and Adam Smith, Jimmy Patronis, and Ambassador Sergio Gor.
The main focus? Strengthening India-US relations, tackling issues in the Indo-Pacific region, and talking through the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Why it matters
This meeting isn't just about handshakes—it focused on various aspects of India-US ties, the Indo-Pacific, and the Ukraine conflict.
Jaishankar called it "A good interaction...," highlighting how these talks keep the partnership strong and relevant.
For young people watching global politics or dreaming of careers that cross borders, this is a reminder that international teamwork shapes everything from your phone's supply chain to future job markets.