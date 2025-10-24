Next Article
Jaishankar slams UN for not doing enough against terrorism
India
Marking the UN's 80th anniversary this week, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar openly called out the United Nations for not doing enough against terrorism.
He pointed out that some powerful Security Council members are "shielding" those behind terrorist acts, which he says damages trust in the UN's global mission.
Jaishankar's take on UN's decision-making process
Jaishankar also criticized how decisions are made at the UN, saying it doesn't truly reflect its diverse membership or today's priorities.
He noted growing divisions and tactics that block much-needed reforms.
Still, he made it clear that India stands by multilateralism and will keep pushing for a fairer, more representative global system—especially when the world faces big challenges.