Jaishankar visits Mauritius and UAE while Puri is in Qatar India Apr 09, 2026

India is getting busy on the world stage this week.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is visiting Mauritius for a big Indian Ocean Conference, focusing on maritime security and economic partnerships.

Next up, he is off to the United Arab Emirates to check in on a growing trade and defense partnership.

Meanwhile, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is in Qatar working on energy deals, especially securing more LNG for India.