Jaishankar visits Mauritius and UAE while Puri is in Qatar
India is getting busy on the world stage this week.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is visiting Mauritius for a big Indian Ocean Conference, focusing on maritime security and economic partnerships.
Next up, he is off to the United Arab Emirates to check in on a growing trade and defense partnership.
Meanwhile, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is in Qatar working on energy deals, especially securing more LNG for India.
India seeks maritime and energy security
These visits are all about keeping India's global connections strong, whether it is teaming up with neighbors around the Indian Ocean or locking down crucial energy supplies from Qatar.
It shows how India is using diplomacy and smart partnerships to boost its influence and make sure the country stays secure and connected.