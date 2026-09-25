Jalpaiguri court sentences Srikanta Roy to death orders children's care
India
A Jalpaiguri court has sentenced Srikanta Roy to death for killing his wife earlier this year.
But the story doesn't end there: the judge made it clear that Roy's two young children shouldn't suffer because of their father's actions, and ordered that they be properly cared for and educated.
West Bengal funds children until 21
The West Bengal government will cover all costs for the children's schooling, food, and lodging until they turn 21.
The court stressed that children's rights matter, no matter what their parents have done, making sure these children get a real shot at a better future.