Jamia Millia Islamia students protest suspensions and spot admission process
India
Jamia Millia Islamia students are protesting after four students were suspended for demonstrating outside the approved area.
The suspensions, lasting three to 10 days, come alongside complaints about the university's spot admission process, which students say left out deserving candidates.
Student organizations demand Jamia admissions probe
Nine student organizations, including NSUI and AISA, have joined forces, calling out the administration for using suspensions to quiet dissent instead of listening to concerns.
Protesters are demanding answers and accountability regarding alleged admission irregularities and are asking the university to address student grievances without punishing those who speak up.