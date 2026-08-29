Jamia Millia Islamia suspends 4 after canteen protest over admissions
Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended four students for holding a sit-in protest on campus, raising concerns about alleged admission irregularities for the 2026-27 academic year.
The protest happened at the Central Canteen instead of the approved spot, leading to suspension orders just two days later.
NSUI alleges force, university promises review
Suspensions range from three to 10 days, with students barred from campus and asked to explain their actions.
The protest was led by NSUI, which called for more transparency in exam results, admissions, and an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the admission process.
While NSUI claims authorities tried to forcibly remove them, the university insists its process is "extremely transparent" and says student concerns will be reviewed through proper channels.