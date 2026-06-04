Jammu and Kashmir declares no-fly zone for Amarnath Yatra
India
Heading to Amarnath this year? All pilgrimage routes have been declared a no-fly zone starting July 1, so helicopter rides are off the table.
Pilgrims will need to trek or use ponies and palanquins to reach the cave shrine.
The move comes as part of extra precautions by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, with the annual Yatra kicking off on July 3.
Jammu and Kashmir increases Yatra security
To keep things safe, authorities have deployed 670 paramilitary companies, nearly 90 more than last year.
CRPF commandos will escort convoys along main routes, and there is tight surveillance on both highways and railway tracks.
With many expected to travel by Vande Bharat trains this time, security is getting special attention across the board.