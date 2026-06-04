Jammu and Kashmir declares no-fly zone for Amarnath Yatra India Jun 04, 2026

Heading to Amarnath this year? All pilgrimage routes have been declared a no-fly zone starting July 1, so helicopter rides are off the table.

Pilgrims will need to trek or use ponies and palanquins to reach the cave shrine.

The move comes as part of extra precautions by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, with the annual Yatra kicking off on July 3.