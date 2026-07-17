Jammu and Kashmir Himalayas nearly 1°C hotter, glaciers threatened
A new study says the Himalayas in Jammu and Kashmir have gotten nearly 1 degree Celsius hotter over the past two decades (through 2024).
High-altitude spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are warming up faster than lower areas, which puts glaciers, rivers, and local ecosystems at risk.
Scientists warn that this trend could lead to more climate-related disasters.
Night warming speeds melt, researchers warn
The research also found that nighttime temperatures are climbing, especially before monsoon season. Some places saw an increase of up to 0.6 degree Celsius per decade.
Lead researcher G.S. Gopikrishnan pointed out that warmer nights speed up snow and ice melting, which messes with mountain water systems.
The team is urging for better monitoring and stronger scientific research to protect these fragile environments from climate change.