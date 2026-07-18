Jammu and Kashmir reviews educational materials over national security concerns
Jammu and Kashmir is reviewing all books, research theses, journals, and other educational resources in schools, colleges, universities, and public libraries to spot anything that might promote terrorism or threaten national security.
This big check comes after two textbooks were pulled for allegedly praising separatists, which also led to eight education officials being suspended.
Audit triggered by UAPA case
The audit kicked off after a case was filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act earlier this month.
Education departments have rolled out new guidelines so that all materials match up with constitutional values and national laws.
Vice chancellors, principals, librarians, and school management teams have been given clear roles to make sure everything is reviewed on time.
Universities and colleges are still expected to respond officially as the process continues across the region.