Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after landslide, flood repairs
India
Good news for travelers: the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is back open for two-way heavy vehicles after being shut since August 26 due to landslides and flooding.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) moved quickly, first restoring one-way traffic by September 10 and then finishing repairs on a key stretch near Tharad by October 5.
NHAI keeps maintenance crews on standby
With the full reopening, traffic jams should ease along this major route connecting Kashmir with the rest of India.
NHAI and local teams are keeping maintenance crews on standby to make sure things run smoothly—especially important now, as trucks carrying fresh fruit and essential goods rely on this highway during peak season.