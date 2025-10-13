Regret status no more: IRCTC introduces date-change option for tickets

Traveling home for Diwali or Chhath just got easier. Northern Railways has added 30 lakh extra berths and 3,000 coaches to handle the festive crowd, aimed at removing the dreaded "regret status" on the IRCTC app. Special trains are also running to popular destinations in Purvanchal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

What does 'regret status' mean? If you've ever seen "regret status" on IRCTC while booking a ticket, you know the pain—it means all seats (even waitlist) are gone and bookings are blocked.

This used to happen a lot during festivals, forcing people to scramble for other options or change plans last minute.

More coaches, special trains to ease travel With more coaches and special trains in play this year, Northern Railways is making sure you can still book tickets even when demand spikes.

The goal: shorter waiting lists and a better shot at getting home on time for celebrations.