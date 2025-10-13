Odisha: Cousin shoots man over property dispute, arrested India Oct 13, 2025

A 27-year-old lab assistant from AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Sudhanshu Khuntia, was shot and killed by his cousin on Monday morning over an ancestral property dispute.

The attack happened near Sarakantara village while Khuntia was heading to work—he was shot in the chest, lost control of his bike, and fell.