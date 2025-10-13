Next Article
Odisha: Cousin shoots man over property dispute, arrested
India
A 27-year-old lab assistant from AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Sudhanshu Khuntia, was shot and killed by his cousin on Monday morning over an ancestral property dispute.
The attack happened near Sarakantara village while Khuntia was heading to work—he was shot in the chest, lost control of his bike, and fell.
Investigation underway
Khuntia was rushed to AIIMS but sadly didn't survive. The shooting has stirred unrest between local groups linked to the property dispute.
Police Commissioner S Devdutt Singh shared that three suspects—including the alleged shooter—have been arrested.
Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence as the case unfolds.