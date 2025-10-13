Ranchi youth dies in South Africa plane crash
A 20-year-old from Ranchi, Piyush Pushp, lost his life after a plane he was training in crashed in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The accident happened mid-flight due to a technical malfunction.
Though he was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, doctors couldn't save him.
Investigation into crash underway
Piyush had moved to South Africa earlier this year to chase his dream of becoming a commercial pilot and was just steps away from getting certified.
His father shared that Piyush recently said he was close to finishing his course.
The Indian Consulate is helping bring him home, and his neighborhood in Ranchi is mourning the loss of someone known for his discipline and ambition.
An investigation into the crash is underway by both the institute and local authorities.