Ranchi youth dies in South Africa plane crash

Investigation into crash underway

Piyush had moved to South Africa earlier this year to chase his dream of becoming a commercial pilot and was just steps away from getting certified.

His father shared that Piyush recently said he was close to finishing his course.

The Indian Consulate is helping bring him home, and his neighborhood in Ranchi is mourning the loss of someone known for his discipline and ambition.

An investigation into the crash is underway by both the institute and local authorities.