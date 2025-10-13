Karnataka woman killed by husband she met on matrimonial site
In Chikmagalur, Karnataka, 27-year-old Nethravathi was allegedly murdered by her husband Naveen late Sunday night.
The two had married just five months ago after meeting on a matrimonial site, but their relationship quickly soured over dowry demands and allegations of mental abuse.
Nethravathi moved out and filed a police complaint against Naveen for harassment, while he accused her of making false claims.
Manhunt launched for Naveen
Despite mediation efforts at a local counseling center, tensions kept rising between the couple.
On Sunday night, Naveen allegedly attacked Nethravathi with a machete at her home; she later died from her injuries.
Police have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for Naveen, who fled the scene.
Meanwhile, Nethravathi's family is demanding his immediate arrest and strict action.