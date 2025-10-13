Karnataka woman killed by husband she met on matrimonial site India Oct 13, 2025

In Chikmagalur, Karnataka, 27-year-old Nethravathi was allegedly murdered by her husband Naveen late Sunday night.

The two had married just five months ago after meeting on a matrimonial site, but their relationship quickly soured over dowry demands and allegations of mental abuse.

Nethravathi moved out and filed a police complaint against Naveen for harassment, while he accused her of making false claims.