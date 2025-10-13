PM Modi visits Mitti Cafe at Navi Mumbai airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped by Mitti Cafe while inaugurating Navi Mumbai International Airport.
What makes this spot special? It's run entirely by people with physical, intellectual, and psychiatric disabilities—a partnership between founder Alina Alam and the Adani Group to spotlight disability inclusion.
Cafe shifts the narrative from charity to real jobs
Mitti Cafe isn't just about coffee; it's about opportunity.
With over 6,000 people with disabilities empowered across 100+ locations, the cafe shifts the narrative from charity to real jobs and skill-building.
Modi acknowledged the team's professionalism and expressed encouragement during his visit, showing that inclusive employment is becoming a core part of India's growth story—and proving that accessibility can drive real social change.