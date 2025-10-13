PM Modi visits Mitti Cafe at Navi Mumbai airport

Cafe shifts the narrative from charity to real jobs

Mitti Cafe isn't just about coffee; it's about opportunity.

With over 6,000 people with disabilities empowered across 100+ locations, the cafe shifts the narrative from charity to real jobs and skill-building.

Modi acknowledged the team's professionalism and expressed encouragement during his visit, showing that inclusive employment is becoming a core part of India's growth story—and proving that accessibility can drive real social change.