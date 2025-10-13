Woman demands 'hugging fee' from ex's family after broken engagement India Oct 13, 2025

A woman in Henan, China, is making headlines for keeping a "hugging fee" of 30,000 yuan (about ₹3.73L) from her ex-fiance's family after canceling their wedding.

She'd received a 200,000 yuan (₹25L) betrothal gift but only returned most of it—saying the leftover amount was for a "hugging fee" and some expenses she incurred during their courtship.

The story has people talking about what's fair when relationships end.