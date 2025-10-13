Woman demands 'hugging fee' from ex's family after broken engagement
A woman in Henan, China, is making headlines for keeping a "hugging fee" of 30,000 yuan (about ₹3.73L) from her ex-fiance's family after canceling their wedding.
She'd received a 200,000 yuan (₹25L) betrothal gift but only returned most of it—saying the leftover amount was for a "hugging fee" and some expenses she incurred during their courtship.
The story has people talking about what's fair when relationships end.
The demand has been termed 'immoral'
The matchmaker called the "hugging fee" demand "immoral," and many online agree it feels out of line—even in a country where bride prices can hit 500,000 yuan (₹62L).
Disputes like this are common now in China as old traditions clash with modern expectations about money and love.
Similar case last year
Just last year, another man took his ex to court over an unreturned bride price—showing how tricky these customs have become legally and emotionally.
For anyone curious about how relationships and money mix in today's world, stories like this really highlight the changing rules.