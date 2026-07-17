Jantar Mantar aisa hunger strikers day 20 demand Pradhan's resignation
Three AISA student activists have been on a hunger strike for 20 days at Jantar Mantar, pushing for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged exam leaks.
Their health is seriously declining (one has dangerously low blood sugar, another risks hypovolemic shock) but they're staying strong and refusing to end their protest, showing solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk.
Neha Bora urges Parliament march
AISA president Neha Bora called the government "heartless" and urged students to join a Parliament march on July 20.
Wangchuk, who has lost nearly 10kg but insists on continuing his fast, is now under daily health checks by court order.
The activists are demanding answers about exam leaks and irregularities, asking for Pradhan's resignation.
So far, Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has called the activists "B-team of terrorists."