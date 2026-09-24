Jantar Mantar protester accuses organizers of AI-morphed PM Modi image
India
A woman at the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar has accused four organizers of harassment.
She claims they took her photo without asking and used AI to create a fake image of her with PM Modi, which was then shared online.
An FIR has been filed against the organizers named in her complaint.
Delhi Police investigating image spread
The woman is seeking action under the provisions of BNS and IT Act, saying the morphed image was posted on social media without consent.
She has also asked police to preserve evidence from platforms like Meta.
Delhi Police are now looking into how the image was made and spread, highlighting growing worries about privacy at public protests.