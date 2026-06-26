Japan PM Sanae Takaichi to meet Modi in New Delhi India Jun 26, 2026

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will be in New Delhi from July 1-3, 2026, for her first official visit to India.

She'll meet with Prime Minister Modi to talk about how the two countries can work together more closely and tackle some big regional and global issues.

The summit was originally considered for Guwahati, but got moved to Delhi because of logistical hiccups.