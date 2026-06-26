Japan PM Sanae Takaichi to meet Modi in New Delhi
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will be in New Delhi from July 1-3, 2026, for her first official visit to India.
She'll meet with Prime Minister Modi to talk about how the two countries can work together more closely and tackle some big regional and global issues.
The summit was originally considered for Guwahati, but got moved to Delhi because of logistical hiccups.
Takaichi's delegation targets electronics semiconductors entrepreneurship
Takaichi isn't coming alone. She's bringing a big business team focused on boosting economic partnerships.
Both sides are especially interested in electronics, semiconductors, and entrepreneurship.
Assam's chief minister mentioned that Japan is serious about growing these sectors with India.
Plus, as key members of the Quad alliance, both countries see this summit as a chance to level up their strategic partnership even further.