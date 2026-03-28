Jatin Patel arrested in Ahmedabad allegedly threw acid at wife

Dupatta shields woman, CCTV IDs Patel

The woman managed to shield herself with a dupatta, avoiding more serious injuries but still suffering burns on her lips and eyes.

Police used CCTV footage to identify Patel as the attacker; he, during interrogation, spoke about the couple's frequent fights and alleged taunts about his masculinity.

He's now in custody as police look deeper into the case, and police are continuing the investigation.