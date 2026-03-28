Jatin Patel arrested in Ahmedabad allegedly threw acid at wife
India
A man, Jatin Patel, has been arrested in Ahmedabad after allegedly throwing acid on his wife while she was heading to her mother's house.
The attack reportedly happened after months of marital issues and arguments, with Patel claiming he was upset by comments about his masculinity.
Dupatta shields woman, CCTV IDs Patel
The woman managed to shield herself with a dupatta, avoiding more serious injuries but still suffering burns on her lips and eyes.
Police used CCTV footage to identify Patel as the attacker; he, during interrogation, spoke about the couple's frequent fights and alleged taunts about his masculinity.
He's now in custody as police look deeper into the case, and police are continuing the investigation.