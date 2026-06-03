Jay Prakash Majumdar arrested for staying in Arati Roychowdhury's house
India
Jay Prakash Majumdar, a top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was arrested after being accused of staying in Arati Roychowdhury's house for over a decade without paying rent or leaving.
She says he used his political position to keep her out, even as she kept asking him to move.
Crowd chants 'chor, chor,' police investigate
After the arrest, people gathered in the area, chanting chor, chor (thief, thief), while police confirmed they are investigating.
The timing is rough for TMC: it comes after their loss to BJP in the April 2026 elections.