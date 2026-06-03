Jay Prakash Majumdar arrested for staying in Arati Roychowdhury's house India Jun 03, 2026

Jay Prakash Majumdar, a top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was arrested after being accused of staying in Arati Roychowdhury's house for over a decade without paying rent or leaving.

She says he used his political position to keep her out, even as she kept asking him to move.