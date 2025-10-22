Next Article
JEE Main 2026: When to expect registrations for January session
India
Planning to take JEE Main next year?
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start registrations for JEE Main 2026 in October 2025—exact date to be announced soon.
You'll need to apply on jeemain.nta.ac.in.
The first exam session is set for January 21-30, 2026, with a second round happening April 1-10, 2026.
A look at past trends
Looking at past years, registrations typically open several weeks to a few months before each exam session.
For example, last year's (2025) Session 1 sign-ups began October 28, with exams from January 22. Session 2 opened January 31 and ran exams from April 2.
So, keep an eye out—registration windows can vary!