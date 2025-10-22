JEE Main 2026: When to expect registrations for January session India Oct 22, 2025

Planning to take JEE Main next year?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start registrations for JEE Main 2026 in October 2025—exact date to be announced soon.

You'll need to apply on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The first exam session is set for January 21-30, 2026, with a second round happening April 1-10, 2026.