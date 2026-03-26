Jewar airport to open in March, PM Modi to inaugurate India Mar 26, 2026

Jewar Airport is finally gearing up to open its doors in 2026, with Prime Minister Modi scheduled to inaugurate it on March 28.

The launch was pushed back from the original 2024-25 timeline due to construction delays and regulatory hurdles.

Once up and running, the airport should help ease the crowd at Delhi's IGI Airport and become a new hub for fliers in India.