Jewar airport to open in March, PM Modi to inaugurate
Jewar Airport is finally gearing up to open its doors in 2026, with Prime Minister Modi scheduled to inaugurate it on March 28.
The launch was pushed back from the original 2024-25 timeline due to construction delays and regulatory hurdles.
Once up and running, the airport should help ease the crowd at Delhi's IGI Airport and become a new hub for fliers in India.
First phase focuses on boosting capacity to 12 million passengers
The first phase features one runway and a terminal built for 12 million passengers a year.
Teams are now focused on finishing air traffic control systems, getting the runway ready, and testing how passengers will move through the space.
Future expansions aim to boost capacity up to 70 million travelers annually, expected to supercharge growth for western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region.