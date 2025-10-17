Jewar Airport to start commercial flights by December 2025 India Oct 17, 2025

Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to open its doors in early November 2025 (exact date pending rescheduling), making travel in and out of the NCR a whole lot easier.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu shared that commercial flights will take off within 45 days of the launch.

This will be NCR's second big airport, giving Delhi's Indira Gandhi International some company.