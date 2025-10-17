Jewar Airport to start commercial flights by December 2025
Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to open its doors in early November 2025 (exact date pending rescheduling), making travel in and out of the NCR a whole lot easier.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu shared that commercial flights will take off within 45 days of the launch.
This will be NCR's second big airport, giving Delhi's Indira Gandhi International some company.
First phase connects major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai
In its first phase, the airport features a single runway and a modern terminal ready to handle 12 million passengers a year.
It'll connect at least 10 major cities—including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Airlines like IndiGo and Air India Express are already eyeing the new routes, though exact schedules are still in the works.
Airport will be India's largest by 2050
Jewar Airport isn't stopping here—it's set to become India's largest airport by 2050, with six runways and space for 70 million travelers every year.
The project faced some delays but is now in its final testing stage.
Thanks to its spot on the Yamuna Expressway, it's expected to boost local travel options and spark economic growth nearby.