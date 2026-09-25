Jhansi woman, 19, dies by suicide after alleged Indi gang-rape
India
A 19-year-old from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has died by suicide after allegedly being gang-raped and threatened with a video of the assault.
Her family says six youths, including three minors, were involved in the incident in Indi village.
Police arrest 5, 1 suspect absconding
Despite hospital care, her condition worsened and she passed away on Tuesday.
Police have arrested five suspects so far; one is still absconding.
The National Human Rights Commission has asked local officials for an update on the case and details about any compensation paid to the deceased woman's family.
The investigation is ongoing under Section 70 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relates to gang rape.