Jharkhand family buries presumed missing Vishram Munda then he returns
India
A family in Jharkhand went through the heartbreak of burying who they thought was their missing relative, Vishram Munda, after he disappeared on May 10.
The police found an unidentified body the next day, and the family believed it was him, so they performed all the last rites.
Police exhuming body for DNA
Days later, Munda walked into his daughter's house safe and sound. He explained he'd simply gone to Ramgarh without telling anyone.
Now, police are exhuming the buried body for DNA testing to figure out who it actually is.
The body's height, build, and face closely resembled Munda's, police said.