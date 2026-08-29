Jharkhand on alert after at least 8 H1N1 cases
India
Jharkhand is on alert after at least eight people tested positive for H1N1 (swine flu) at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).
The health department told civil surgeons, medical colleges, and district surveillance officials to ramp up screenings, set up isolation wards, and make sure supplies like PPE kits and oxygen are ready.
Officials say precautionary monitoring ongoing
Officials say this is just a precaution to keep everyone prepared.
Daily checks for flu-like symptoms are happening, with testing labs open in Ranchi and Jamshedpur.
If you are elderly, pregnant, have a serious chronic illness, or children up to the age of five, officials recommend being extra careful right now.