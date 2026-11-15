Jharkhand Statehood Day: Narendra Modi, Droupadi Murmu praise tribal roots
Jharkhand just celebrated its Statehood Day. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent their wishes, with both leaders spotlighting the state's deep tribal roots and vibrant culture.
Modi said, "Our state is a unique confluence of tribal pride, cultural diversity, and natural wealth," while Murmu urged everyone to honor their heritage as they work toward progress.
Birsa Munda honored, leaders urge preservation
The celebrations also marked the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, honored as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.
Both leaders encouraged people to keep Jharkhand's tribal legacy alive while embracing new opportunities for growth.