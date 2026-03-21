Jharkhand: Teacher, cook fight over leftover bananas
India
At a high school in Sindoor, Hazaribagh, a teacher and the school cook ended up in a physical fight after arguing for two days about who should get four leftover bananas from the midday meal scheme.
The bananas came from Akshaya Patra Foundation's kitchen, meant for students.
Both sides have reached a compromise
Both the teacher and the cook filed police complaints against each other. Local police said they will act after investigating, calling such incidents in schools concerning.
The education department sent an officer to look into it. Meanwhile, the School Management Committee disciplined the cook, and with some advice from villagers, both sides have reached a compromise, though final decisions await the official report.