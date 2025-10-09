Jharkhand's heaviest monsoon in a decade: 458 dead, thousands displaced
Jharkhand just went through its heaviest monsoon in a decade, with rainfall from June to September 2025 hitting 1,199.5mm—18% above normal.
Floods have hit both cities and villages hard, forcing thousands from their homes.
Lightning deaths, destroyed homes and crops
This extreme weather has taken a real toll: 458 people lost their lives (mostly to lightning and drowning), hundreds of homes were destroyed, and thousands more damaged.
Crops across 2,390 hectares were wiped out, especially in Ranchi and nearby districts.
Climate change and unusually active weather systems from the Bay of Bengal are behind the chaos, according to the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.
What to expect next?
With the monsoon winding down, occasional rain and thunder are expected until October 12.
The IMD says winter will start mild, but colder days could follow if La Nina and Himalayan snowfall patterns kick in.