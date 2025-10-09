Next Article
Lawyer banned from SC for throwing shoe at CJI
India
A 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, has been banned from the Supreme Court after he tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice BR Gavai.
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) immediately ended his temporary membership, removed his name from their rolls, and revoked his membership card.
Legal authorities seek permission for further action
Kishore's access to the court has been fully canceled, and the Bar Council of India has suspended him while criminal contempt charges are being considered.
Legal authorities are also seeking permission for further action.
This quick response shows just how seriously the legal community takes respect for the court—and that disruptive behavior won't be tolerated, no matter who you are.