MP minister blames Tamil Nadu for kids' deaths
Madhya Pradesh's Minister of State for Public Health and Medical Education, Narendra Shivaji Patel, is pointing fingers at Tamil Nadu after several children died from contaminated cough syrup.
He says it's up to the state where the medicine is made to ensure safety and proper licensing.
The Madhya Pradesh government is covering treatment costs for affected kids, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is personally monitoring the situation.
Patel to ask TN officials how unsafe syrup left state
Patel claims a factory in Tamil Nadu is at the heart of the problem and plans to formally ask how unsafe syrup was allowed out of the state.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticized MP officials for not checking medicines properly, calling it a major oversight.
Patel responded that he's even willing to resign if it helps fix this public health crisis—showing he wants answers and action.