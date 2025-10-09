MP minister blames Tamil Nadu for kids' deaths

Patel to ask TN officials how unsafe syrup left state

Patel claims a factory in Tamil Nadu is at the heart of the problem and plans to formally ask how unsafe syrup was allowed out of the state.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticized MP officials for not checking medicines properly, calling it a major oversight.

Patel responded that he's even willing to resign if it helps fix this public health crisis—showing he wants answers and action.