Jitin Prasada introduced Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 decriminalizing 717 offenses
Big update from Parliament: the Jan Vishwas Bill of 2026 is all about making life a bit easier by turning 717 minor offenses (think stuff like public nuisances) into civil penalties instead of criminal charges.
The goal? Less stress on courts and a more trust-based approach to governance.
Minister Jitin Prasada introduced the Bill, describing it as aimed at decriminalizing and rationalizing offenses and enhancing trust-based governance.
Metro smoking, begging and honking penalized
Things like smoking in a metro compartment or an underground station will now get you a ₹2,000 civil penalty and immediate forfeiture of the passenger's ticket (not a criminal offense).
Failure to keep a ferocious dog muzzled in a public street in New Delhi will attract a penalty (₹1,000) rather than criminal prosecution;
begging in railway carriages or on station premises has been shifted to penalty-based sanctions instead of imprisonment.
Even unnecessary honking gets you a warning first under the Motor Vehicles Act: repeat it and you'll face fines instead of harsher legal trouble.