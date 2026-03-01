Jitin Prasada introduced Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 decriminalizing 717 offenses

Metro smoking, begging and honking penalized

Things like smoking in a metro compartment or an underground station will now get you a ₹2,000 civil penalty and immediate forfeiture of the passenger's ticket (not a criminal offense).

Failure to keep a ferocious dog muzzled in a public street in New Delhi will attract a penalty (₹1,000) rather than criminal prosecution;

begging in railway carriages or on station premises has been shifted to penalty-based sanctions instead of imprisonment.

Even unnecessary honking gets you a warning first under the Motor Vehicles Act: repeat it and you'll face fines instead of harsher legal trouble.